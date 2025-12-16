A shocking case of molestation has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. A man was caught on camera touching a girl inappropriately and then fleeing the scene. The CCTV video shows two men riding a motorcycle slowing down near a young woman who was standing and speaking to another person. One of the riders suddenly approaches her, touches her inappropriately, and then escapes with his accomplice. The woman appears stunned in the aftermath of the incident. Police said a case was registered after her relatives approached them, and both accused have since been arrested. Officials added that the matter is being investigated further. Ghaziabad Horror: Street Vendor Molests Minor Girl, Touches Her Private Parts; Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

2 Bike-Borne Youths Arrested for Touching Girl Inappropriately in UP's Jhansi

प्रकरण लगभग 02 माह पूर्व का है, जिसके संबंध में तत्समय थाना कोतवाली पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आरोपियों की तत्काल गिरफ्तारी करते हुए विधि सम्मत आवश्यक कार्यवाही पूर्ण की जा चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/rKodTd5uNT — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Jhansi Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)