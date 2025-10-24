A shocking case has emerged from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a girls’ madrasa, Jamia Asanul Banat in Pakbada, allegedly demanded a ‘virginity test’ from a 13-year-old girl for admission to the next class. The girl’s father, Mohammad Yusuf, filed a police complaint claiming the madrasa threatened to issue a Transfer Certificate (TC) when he objected. He also submitted documents mentioning the test requirement. The family called the demand “highly objectionable” and a violation of the child’s rights. The father claimed that the Madrasa accused the Father and Daughter of having illicit relationship. After the complaint went viral online, Moradabad Police initiated a detailed investigation. SP City Ranvijay Singh confirmed that the matter is being probed seriously, and strict action will follow once facts are verified. Hindu Children Being Enrolled in Madrasas, Taught Quran in Madhya Pradesh, Says NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo.

Madrasa Accused of Demanding ‘Virginity Test’ for Admission

Police Begin Probe

जांच/आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु थाना प्रभारी पाकबड़ा को निर्देशित किया गया है। — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Moradabad Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

