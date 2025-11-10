A shocking act of violence has come to the fore where a dozen men armed with rods stormed a house, dragged out a young man, and brutally assaulted him for nearly two minutes in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. The attackers, arriving in two Scorpio vehicles, mercilessly beat him with rods and sticks before fleeing, leaving him unconscious and severely injured. CCTV video of the incident shows the gang even forcing a loaded pistol into the victim’s mouth and firing into the air while escaping. Police have arrested four suspects. Further probe is underway. Lucknow Shocker: Woman Seen Dancing Naked From Moving Car Window on Shaheed Path, Video Goes Viral.

Assailants Drag Man out of House, Thrash Him With Iron Rods in UP's Etawah

Utter shame on humanity in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh! At Badpura police station area, a despicable act of brute force caught on CCTV that will chill anyone to the bone. Who does this? If this isn’t Jungle Raj, then what is? pic.twitter.com/vs9ayIqPfa — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP News ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

