A video showing a woman being forced to leave her husband’s house in Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkarnagar over alleged dowry issues has gone viral. The woman, identified as Ranjana Yadav, married Ramesh Kumar Yadav in March last year. She claims that her in-laws harassed her, took her jewelry, and demanded an additional INR 5 lakh. Despite providing dowry items like a fridge, cooler, and bed, her in-laws continued to pressure her for more. Ranjana has filed a police complaint against her in-laws for harassment and extortion. Pilibhit Shocker: Woman Stripped, Molested and Tortured by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry in UP; Victim Says Spouse Forced Her Into Unnatural Sexual Relations.

Woman Thrown Out of House by Husband, In-Laws Over Dowry in UP

अम्बेडकरनगर: विवाहिता को ससुराल से बाहर निकाला, दहेज की मांग का आरोप 🔸 ससुराल में दहेज न मिलने पर विवाहिता को घर से निकाला 🔸 पीड़िता का आरोप: जेठ और पति ने किया जबरन बाहर निकालने का प्रयास 🔸 वायरल हुआ वीडियो, जिसमें विवाहिता को खींचकर बाहर निकाला जाता है 🔸 2024 में जलालपुर… pic.twitter.com/UfJnVNii3H — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) March 17, 2025

