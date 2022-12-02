In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth slit his girlfriend’s throat with a knife and later slit his own throat near Azamgarh railway station. The girl died on the spot while locals rushed the boy to the nearby hospital from where he was shifted to higher centre. Reports said that the youth had eloped with the girl about five months back. Both had reached Azamgarh railway station on Thursday evening by Godan Express train, where his parents and some other family members were present. When he felt that he would be separated from his girlfriend, he tried to kill himself after killing her. Karnataka Shocker: Upset Over Girlfriend Ignoring Him, Married Man Commits Suicide Outside Lover's Residence in Hosakote

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)