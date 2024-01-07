In a shocking incident that unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, January 7, a young man was brutally assaulted by a group of individuals, including a woman, in Arjun Khiriya village of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh. The group reportedly chopped off the man’s private part using a sharp weapon. Both the victim and the accused are labourers who had recently returned from Rajasthan. The assault took place at the victim’s residence around 4 am. The motive behind this gruesome attack remains unclear. Following the incident, the victim was rushed to a local hospital by his relatives. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to Jhani Medical College, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The victim, whose identity has been withheld, is reported to be in critical condition. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jhansi, has directed the Lalitpur police station to take necessary action regarding the incident. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Six Transgenders Kidnap Man, Chop His Private Parts in Aligarh.

Man Attacked in Lalitpur

प्रकरण में प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना नाराहट को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — LALITPUR POLICE (@lalitpurpolice) January 7, 2024

