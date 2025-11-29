A 17-year-old student from Shiv Charan Inter College in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has created an AI teacher robot named Sophie, powered by an LLM chipset commonly used by major robotics companies. The robot introduces herself by saying, “I am an AI teacher robot… I can properly teach students,” showcasing her ability to assist learners and clear doubts. Aditya Kumar, the young inventor, said Sophie can currently speak and interact but is being upgraded to write as well. He stressed on the need for better innovation infrastructure, urging that every district should have a dedicated research lab where students can experiment and build technology. The achievement has drawn attention for its potential to enhance classroom learning through AI-driven tools. Satara: Student Paraglides to College To Dodge Traffic Before Exam in Maharashtra, Video Goes Viral.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

