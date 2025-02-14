In a dramatic bid to reach his exam on time, a student from Maharashtra’s Satara, Samarth Maangade, opted for paragliding instead of conventional transport. The viral video shows him jumping off a cliff with a paragliding pilot, his college bag strapped on. Samarth was in Panchgani when he realised his exam was in just 15 minutes. Adventure sports expert Govind Yewale offered an unconventional solution—flying him over the ghat. The daring stunt, captured by ‘Insta_satara,’ has gained widespread attention online. LatestLY has not verified the video’s exact time. Himachal Pradesh: Tamil Nadu Tourist Dies After Paraglider Collides With Another Glider Mid-Air in Kullu, Pilot Severely Injured.

Maharashtra Student Paraglides to College To Avoid Traffic

