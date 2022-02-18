A special court on Friday sentenced 38 out of 49 convicts to death under provisions of the UAPA and IPC 302. Meanwhile, remaining 11 convicts were given life imprisonment. Special Judge AR Patel pronounced the quantum of punishment to the convicts. On February 8, 49 of the total 78 accused were declared guilty in the case. The serial bomb blast took place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008. A total of 22 bomb blasts rocked in the city.

Tweet By ANI:

#UPDATE | 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case: 11 convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment. — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)