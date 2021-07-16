The death toll due to the Vidisha well tragedy in Madhya Pradesh has mounted to 11. State Minister Vishwas Saran said that the rescue operation has now concluded. The incident took place on Thursday when a rescue operation was going on to pull a child out of the well. The incident took place on Thursday night when the wall surrounding the well in the Ganjbasoda area collapsed and the people who were standing near it fell inside.

#UPDATE | Madhya Pradesh: Death toll rises to 11 in Vidisha well tragedy; rescue operation over, says State Minister Vishwas Sarang — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)