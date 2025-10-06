In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, two "drunk" cops allegedly rammed their car into the emergency ward gate of the district hospital in Bareilly. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday morning, October 5. According to a report in The Times of India, the police constables who were stationed at Bareilly District Jail were reportedly drunk when the accident took place. Speaking about the incident, Pankaj Saini, the hospital's ward boy, said that the vehicle "came at high speed and hit the emergency gate, injuring one attendant." After the incident came to light, both constables were suspended for negligence. Vipin Kumar Mishra, superintendent of Bareilly district jail, said, "It could have been much worse had there been more people waiting there." A video of the accident has also gone viral online. Bahraich Shocker: Man Kills 2 Children, Sets Family Ablaze in Uttar Pradesh; 6 Including Accused Dead.

Drunk Cops Ram Car Into Gate of Bareilly Hospital, Suspended After Incident

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

