Two people died and three others suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a nilgai. The injured were taken to the hospital were they are currently undergoing treatment. Punjab: Car Stunt Goes Wrong, Vehicle Overturns After Crashing Into Divider on Nawanshahr-Phagwara Highway (Horrific Accident Video).

Hamirpur Accident

इस संबंध में थाना मौदहा पुलिस द्वारा घायलों को इलाज हेतु अस्पताल में एडमिट कराया गया है तथा मृतकों के शव कब्जे में लेकर पंचायतनामा/पोस्टमार्टम कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) March 25, 2023

