Two skiers lost their lives and another was seriously injured after a powerful avalanche struck Val Veny, part of the Courmayeur ski resort in north-west Italy, on Sunday morning. The three men were skiing off piste in the Couloir Vesses, a well known freeride route, when a large mass of snow suddenly descended toward them. According to reports, one skier died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. The third skier sustained severe injuries and was admitted to Le Molinette Hospital in Turin for treatment. Rescue operations involved 15 personnel, three canine units and two helicopters. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims. Investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the avalanche. US: 10 Skiers Missing After Avalanche in Northern California, 6 Found Alive.

2 Dead, 1 Injured in Avalanche at Courmayeur Ski Resort’s Val Veny

A powerful avalanche struck the Courmayeur ski resort in Italy's Aosta Valley In footage published on February 15, skiers can be seen trying to escape at the last moment, but they are buried by snow. pic.twitter.com/Kb6gjGNLSn — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 18, 2026

