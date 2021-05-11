The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated house-to-house active case finding of COVID-19 in rural areas to contain transmission. Teams have been formed for testing people with symptoms for rapid isolation, disease management and contact tracing. In a report WHO said, “Those who tested positive are isolated and given a medicine kit with advice on disease management. All contacts of those who tested positive are quarantined and tested.”

Uttar Pradesh Government Begins House-to-House Active Case Finding of COVID-19 in Rural Areas:

The Uttar Pradesh state government has deployed 141,610 teams and 21,242 supervisors from the state health department to ensure all rural areas are covered with this COVID19 case finding activity.

The Uttar Pradesh state government has deployed 141,610 teams and 21,242 supervisors from the state health department to ensure all rural areas are covered with this #COVID19 case finding activity. 👉 https://t.co/pbDi98UByQ pic.twitter.com/Ah6vj6rlNR — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 10, 2021

