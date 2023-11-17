A 17-year-old girl, also a NEET aspirant, was shoved in front of a speeding train on her birthday, October 10, in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly by a stalker. As a result of the terrifying accident, the victim lost both of her legs and her left arm. However, the brave victim says that she wants to pursue her ambition of becoming a doctor in order to assist both - herself and other people. Despite being confined to her bed due to her injuries, the minor, who was released from the hospital on November 12, has not lost her will to fight. I had the strength to fight death because I was driven by my desire to help my family and become a doctor, the latter told TOI. My parents have always supported me, which is why I'm still here. Even though there were times I felt like I was losing this fight, I prayed. The man who shoved me in front of the speeding train deserves to die. To fulfil my aspirations, I also want the government to provide me with prosthetic limbs. I understand that even if I become a doctor, I won't be allowed to operate on patients, but I will still be able to examine them, she added. Kolkata Shocker: Body of NEET Aspirant Found Stuffed in Suitcase With Mouth Taped in His Rented Room in Bidhannagar.

NEET Aspirant, Who Lost Both Legs and an Arm, Vows to Become Doctor

