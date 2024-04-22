A video going viral on social media shows a police officer allegedly vandalising a tea shop in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. The 1-minute 42-second video clip shows a police officer threatening a shopkeeper for allegedly keeping his tea shop open till late at night. As the video moves further, the police officer, later identified as Tarkeshwar Rai, is seen vandalising the shop. In the end, another officer is seen visiting the shop and pouring water on the tea shop's gas. The entire act was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the shop. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Six Dead, Three Injured After Car Collides With Truck in Jaunpur.

Cop Vandalises Shop in UP

