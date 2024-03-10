Jaunpur, March 10: Six people were killed and three more severely injured after a car collided with a truck in the Gaurabadshahpur area of Jaunpur on Sunday, an official said. According to the police, the collision took place near the Prasad Tirahe of the Gaurabadshahpur police station area, resulting in the death of six occupants of the car.

The police informed further that a team was en route to Prayagraj when they received word of the incident. The deceased were identified as Anil Sharma (36), Gajadhar Sharma (60), Jawahar Sharma (55), Sonam (32), Gautam (18) and Rinki (33), the police added. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Six Killed, Three Injured as Truck Hits Car from Behind in Jaunpur (Watch Video).

Further, three individuals, who were travelling in the same car and were critically injured in the collision, were referred to Varanasi Trauma Center for treatment, the official added. Noida Road Accident: Two Injured After Truck Overturns on Noida Elevated Road (Watch Video).

Two of these injured persons were identified as Meena Sharma (40) and Yug Sharma (9) while the third was a man aged 25. All the individuals involved in the incident belonged to the same family and were residents of Sitamarhi in Bihar, the police said. Further details are awaited.

