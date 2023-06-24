A bizarre yet light-hearted incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar where a UP police personnel performed wedding rituals for a bride and groom after the Pandit who was called ran away from the venue. According to the reports, a few guests clashed with each other in a drunken state. An intense fight ensued between the two groups following which the Pandit fled. While there was tension about who would officiate the wedding, police personnel stepped up and wedded the couple according to the rituals. Bhupat Bhayani Caught In OYO With Woman Video: Gujarat AAP MLA Escapes When Her Husband Arrives To Confront At Hotel room, CCTV video Surfaces Online.

Police Personnel Performs Wedding

Uttar Pradesh... अंबेडकर नगर में शादी के दौरान मारपिटाई को देखकर फेरे कराने आए पंडित जी भाग लिए। फिर एक सिपाही ने शादी के मंत्र पढ़े और शादी संपन्न कराई...। pic.twitter.com/FNqpchd8b8 — Amit Kasana (@amitkasana6666) June 23, 2023

