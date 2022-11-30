In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer was seen travelling without ticket on UP roadways bus. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the cop who is travelling without a ticket can be seen arguing with other passengers of the bus. The officer was identified as inspector Jitendra Pratap Singh, who was posted 2 years ago in Unnao. At present, Singh is posted with the Crime Branch in Rae Bareilly district. Viral Video: UP Roadways Bus Catches Fire in Ayodhya Highway, Passengers Jump Off Burning Vehicle to Safety.

Cop Travels Without Ticket in UP

