In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a massive fire broke out in a roadways bus on the Ayodhya route. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. While there is no confirmation as how to the bus caught fire, reports suggest that passengers saved their lives by jumping from vehicle. After the incident was reported, fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. Viral Video: Tourist Bus Catches Fire on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, Passengers Jump off Burning Vehicle to Safety.

Bus Catches Fire in UP

