An SUV met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh today, November 30. According to news agency PTI, an SUV caught fire after colliding with a tempo traveller on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. So far, no casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. A video of the incident showing the SUV engulfed in flames has also surfaced online. ‘From McDowell’s to McBusted!’: Azamgarh Police Seize 4781 Litres of Illicit Foreign Liquor Worth Nearly INR 1 Crore on Purvanchal Expressway, 2 Arrested (Watch Video).

SUV Catches Fire After Collision on Purvanchal Expressway in UP

VIDEO | SUV catches fire after collision with tempo traveller on UP's Purvanchal Expressway. No casualties reported so far. Further details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LeplpUFHn7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2025

