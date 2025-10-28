The Uttar Pradesh police recently busted an illicit foreign liquor smuggling racket. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Uttar Pradesh police said that the Azamgarh Police seized 4,781 litres of illicit foreign liquor worth nearly INR 1 crore on the Purvanchal Expressway. The operation was held with the help of Uttar Pradesh STF and the Excise Department. "Fake QR codes, forged chassis numbers, and grand smuggling plans — all bottled up! Two interstate accused arrested, Uttar Pradesh police said. They also shared a video of the incident and wrote, "From McDowell’s to McBusted". Azamgarh: 2 Cops Attacked, Held Hostage by Miscreants During Land Dispute Investigation in UP’s Chhatwara Village; Police Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Azamgarh Police Seize Illicit Foreign Liquor Worth Nearly INR 1 Crore

From McDowell’s to McBusted! 🚓 Azamgarh Police, in a major joint operation with #UPSTF and the Excise Department, seized 4781 litres of illicit foreign liquor worth nearly ₹1 crore on the Purvanchal Expressway. Fake QR codes, forged chassis numbers, and grand smuggling plans —… pic.twitter.com/HigFFcOwDz — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 27, 2025

Azamgarh Police Made Rangoli out of Seized McDowell Bottles

UP's Azamgarh police made rangoli out of seized McDowell bottles. Checkmate, CBI & ED! pic.twitter.com/L4fatO9gMP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of UP POLICE).

