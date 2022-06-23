In an untoward incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, a groom identified as Manish Madheshia killed his friend and Army Jawan Babu Lal Yadav after the pistol he used for celebratory fire during the wedding procession accidentally fired. According to sources, the pistol belonged to the deceased Army jawan. Sonbhadra SP Amrendra Pratap Singh said that an FIR of murder has been registered and the accused groom has been arrested.

