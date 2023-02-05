In an act of bravery a woman cut off the lips of a youth who allegedly tried to rape her on Saturday in an attempt to save herself from the perpetrator. The woman was working in the fields when a man pounced on her from behind. He started misbehaving with her and tried to rape her. She bit the youth's lips with her teeth with full force tearing apart his lips. When the injured youth started struggling in pain, the woman took the opportunity to raise an alarm. In no time, villagers gathered and nabbed the youth. On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot. They took the youth into custody and seized the torn part of his lips from the location. The injured youth was treated at Community Health Centre at Daurala. Viral Video: Group of Students Thrash Teacher Brutally, Pelt Stones at Him in Bihar.

Woman Bites Off Molestor’s Lips:

थाना दौराला पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) February 5, 2023

