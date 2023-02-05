A video of a group of students attacking a teacher and thrashing him brutally in Bihar is going viral on social media. The 30-second video clip shows a group of students stopping the teacher’s bike as they allegedly thrash him from all sides. As the video moves further, the teacher slips off his bike. The video then shows students stepping back, however, one student continues to attack the teacher and hits him with his bag. In the end, the video shows the teacher trying to escape but soon students start pelting stones at him. Viral Video: Thieves Steal Oil From Moving Goods Train in Bihar.

Students Thrash Teacher in Bihar

