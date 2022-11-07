In a daredevil act, a dog clashed with a snake in order to save the life of his owner in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district. According to reports, the dog named Julie saw a snake slither up to a place where his owner was sitting in the yard. The dog immediately pounced on the reptile and kept picking up the snake and flinging it on the ground till the reptile finally died. As per reports, the brave dog fought with the snake for half an hour and saved the life of the owner by risking his own life. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Disturbing Video: Crane Driver Mows Down College Student in Bengaluru's Whitefield, CCTV Footage Goes Viral.

Brave Dog Saves Owner From Snake Attack

