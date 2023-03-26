A youth was brutally thrashed over trivial matter in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, some miscreants can be seen brutally assaulting the youth while he tries to defend himself. The accused thrashes him with belt as one among them tries to stop him. The cops have launched a probe into the incident which allegedly started over a trivial matter. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Uttar Pradesh School Students Thrash and Kick Fellow Classmate, Video Goes Viral.

Hamirpur Viral Video

