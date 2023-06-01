In a tragic incident, a commando posted in the security of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami allegedly accidentally shot himself dead with his own service rifle in the commando barracks. The deceased was identified as Pramod Rawat. Senior officials have reached the spot, and the forensic team is conducting the investigation at the spot. "It is not yet clear whether the commando died by suicide or died due to accidental firing. There is a mark of gunshot on his neck but there is no exit mark. So the cause of the incident will be clear only after forensic investigation and Postmortem," Special Principal Secretary to CM Abhinav Kumar told ANI. Delhi Police Head Constable Shoots Himself Dead at Pahar Ganj Police Station, Suicide Note Recovered.

Commando Shoots Self Dead:

Uttarakhand | Pramod Rawat, a commando posted in the security of CM, allegedly accidentally shot himself dead with his own service rifle. The incident took place in the commando barracks. Senior officials have reached the spot and the forensic team is conducting the investigation… pic.twitter.com/X9HqkMcuxI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2023

