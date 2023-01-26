In an unfortunate incident, a Delhi Police Head Constable shot himself dead. According to reports, head constable Devendra Kumar shot himself dead at barrack number 3 of Pahar Ganj Police Station. Officials of Delhi police said that a suicide note was recovered. Delhi Police Pay Tribute to ASI Shambhu Dayal, Who Succumbs to Injuries After Being Attacked With Knife by Snatcher.

Delhi Police Head Constable Devendra Kumar shot himself dead at barrack number 3 of Pahar Ganj Police Station. A suicide note recovered: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

