A man died in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath after coming into contact with the rotor blades of a helicopter on Sunday. According to Rudraprayag SP Visakha Ashok, the deceased, Jitendra Kumar Saini, was an officer of a company that operated helicopters in Kedarnath. According to reports, Saini had come into the vicinity of the helicopter's tail rotor blade while attempting to take the selfie, resulting in the fatal accident. Noida Road Accident: Triple-Riding on Bike Turns Fatal After Dumper Hits Motorcycle in Greater Noida, Two Killed.

Fatal Accident in Kedarnath

Uttarakhand | A man died in Kedarnath after he came in the range of the rotor blades of a helicopter. The deceased was an officer of a company operating helicopters in Kedarnath: SP Rudraprayag Visakha Ashok pic.twitter.com/8cazb4eRLp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)