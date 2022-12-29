The Uttarakhand education department on Thursday made masks mandatory inside the school premises amid fear of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Director General of Education Bansidhar Tiwari said "Students, teachers & other employees of private and government schools will have to come wearing masks & follow using sanitiser-thermal screening." India recorded 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. COVID-19 Surge: India Reports 188 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Rise to 3,468.

Uttarakhand Makes Mask Mandotary Inside Schools:

Uttarakhand | Students, teachers & other employees of private and government schools will have to come wearing masks & follow using sanitiser-thermal screening: Director General of Education Bansidhar Tiwari — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)