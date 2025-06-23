A disturbing incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where miscreants set a bike on fire in Jabalpur. A video going viral on social media shows miscreants allegedly setting a bike ablaze and damaging a car to show their power. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, June 22, at a residential area in Jabalpur. A video of the incident showing the bike in flames with miscreants standing around it has also surfaced online. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour in Damoh.

Miscreants Set Bike on Fire in Jabalpur

Miscreants set bike on fire and damaged a car in Jabalpur’s residential area to show their power#madhyapadesh #fire #jabalpur pic.twitter.com/QqusrCS5w9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)