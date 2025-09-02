In a disturbing incident in Varanasi, a woman who was groped on the street bravely tracked down her sexual harasser and slapped him in front of onlookers. CCTV video of the incident surfaced on social media showing the accused, Tanveer Akhtar, groping the woman in an alley on August 24 before fleeing the scene. After identifying him from the video and scooter number plate, the woman, accompanied by her family, tracked him to his home, berated him, and physically confronted him before handing him over to the police. Following his arrest, the woman was subjected to verbal abuse and humiliation by the accused’s relatives, which was also captured in a video. Varanasi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped by 23 People Over 6 Days Across Multiple Locations Including Hotels and Hookah Bars, 6 Arrested.

Woman Tracks Down and Slaps Sexual Harasser After Being Groped on Street in Varanasi

A CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced where a suspect on scooty could seen inappropriately touching the woman. pic.twitter.com/RVEyenIGkB — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 2, 2025

Woman Abused By Harasser's Family

In UP's Varanasi, a woman who was sexually harassed confronted and slapped the accused. Police arrested the suspect after video went viral. The complainant woman was later subjected to abuse and humilation by the relatives close to the arrested accused. In the video here, a man… pic.twitter.com/iD2RzYty4L — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 2, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

