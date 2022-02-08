BJP MP Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit pointed out grammatical errors from the press release by new Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, said appointment of such mediocre damage our human capital & our youth’s future.

On JNU press release, BJP MP tweeted, "This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy,littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive;students friendly vs student-friendly;excellences vs excellence)". "Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth’s future".

This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy,littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive;students friendly vs student-friendly;excellences vs excellence).Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth’s future pic.twitter.com/tSanmy3VfR — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) February 8, 2022

