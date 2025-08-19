The INDIA alliance has named former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy its candidate for the Vice President post. While making the announcement, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said that B. Sudershan Reddy is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. "He has had a long and eminent legal career, including as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court." The Congress President further said that Reddy has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice. "He is a poor man and many judgments if you read, will know that how he favored the poor people and also protected the Constitution and fundamental rights," Kharge added. Vice President Elections 2025: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-Led YSR Congress To Support NDA Candidate CP Radhakrishnan for VP Poll.

