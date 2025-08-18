The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has decided to support the NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, giving a boost to the ruling alliance. The YSRCP has 11 MPs in the Parliament, four MPs in the Lok Sabha and seven in the Rajya Sabha. On Monday, August 18, the YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Maddila Gurumoorthy told PTI that his party will back the Maharashtra Governor's candidature in the elections. Sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had spoken to YSR Congress supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking the regional party's support for the ruling alliance's candidate. Vice-President Elections 2025: Shiv Sena, NCP Support to Nomination of CP Radhakrishnan As NDA Candidate for VP Polls.

YSR Congress To Support NDA Candidate C P Radhakrishnan for VP Poll

YSR Congress MP Maddila Gurumoorthy tells PTI his party has decided to support NDA's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan. pic.twitter.com/dHOawkgIMe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

