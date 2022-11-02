The timely intervention from the personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of an elderly lady passenger who lost her balance and slipped while boarding a moving train at Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station, also known as Jhansi Railway Station. The lady constable Nootan and ASI Vishram of the RPF saw the lady slip and rush towards her to pull her back. Meanwhile, RPF has appealed to the passengers to avoid boarding or alighting from moving trains. Mumbai: RPF Jawans Save Lives of Woman, Her Child As They Fall From Moving Train Due to Jostling of Passengers at Mankhurd Railway Station (Watch Video).

Alert RPF Personnel Save Elderly Woman’s Life:

Timely intervention of #RPF lady const. Nootan and ASI Vishram saved the life of an elderly lady passenger who lost her balance & slipped while boarding a running train at VGLB(Jhansi) rly stn. We appeal to the passengers to avoid boarding/alighting from moving trains. @rpfncr pic.twitter.com/4X2VOb4BWw — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) November 2, 2022

