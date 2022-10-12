In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a 32-year old businessman identified as Mohit Arora was allegedly shot dead in Uttam Nagar area. According to reports, the alleged incident took place on Monday, October 10. The alleged incident took place when Arora's elder brother was riding the scooter and the deceased was sitting pillion. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the assailants can be seen shooting dead Arora in a span of 30 seconds. The whole incident has been caught on CCTV footage. Disturbing Video: Dalit Women Assaulted, Locked Up in Room Over Money in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru; Pregnant Woman Loses Child Due to Beating.

Man Shot Dead in Uttam Nagar Area

#Delhi : 32-year old businessman, Mohit Arora shot dead in Uttam Nagar area early on Monday. His elder bro was riding d scooty while he was pillion. In just 30 seconds the assailants, forced the brothers to stop, fired at the younger one and fled. CCTV footage of the incident👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/4Flv5KKwbr — Sakshi Chand (@SakshiChand08) October 11, 2022

