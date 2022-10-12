A disturbing incident has come to light from Karnataka where a coffee plantation owner allegedly assaulted, tortured, and locked up 16 Dalit women over alleged monetary issues, reports said. Victims said that they were beaten up by the man. One of them, a pregnant woman, lost her baby after the accused assaulted her. The prime accused, Jagadeesha Gowda, and his son Tilak Gowda have been booked under the law against atrocities on Dalits. Telangana Shocker: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted in Sreepathipalli Village, Six Including Four Minors Arrested After Rape Video Goes Viral.

Dalit Women Locked Up in Room in Karnataka:

They were house arrested by Gowda over money issue. Police is registering the case now after allegations of delay due political pressure. (2/2) #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/vQ1VG7jfCn — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 11, 2022

