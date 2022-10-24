The phone of 11-year-old environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam was reportedly snatched by bike borne-thieves. The phone was snatched in Greater Noida’s Sector 16b on Sunday evening, while she was recording a live video about the environment ahead of Diwali. The police have registered an FIR and said that action will be taken by the Bisrakh SHO. Kangujam hails from Manipur, has been involved in environmental activism.

Licypriya Kangujam’s Phone Snatched:

Licypriya Kangujam, the 11-year-old climate activist was robbed of her phone when she was recording her first Facebook live on a road in Greater Noida, India. pic.twitter.com/7lMq54OKLF — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 23, 2022

Hello @noidapolice! It's very urgent. My mobile phone was just snatched away (10 minutes ago) by two bike borne thieves while I was going live on my facebook in front of the Bellana Street market, Greater Noida, Sector 16B opposite Nirala Aspire. Kindly help me! 🙏 😭 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) October 23, 2022

Police Register FIR:

प्रकरण में थाना बिसरख पर FIR पंजीकृत की गई है, अग्रिम आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — DCP Central Noida (@DCPCentralNoida) October 23, 2022

