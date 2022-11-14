A video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun District which shows a woman being taken to the hospital on a push cart by her family as the ambulance didn’t turn up. The viral video shows the woman being taken on a cart to the Kalpi Community Health Center after the ambulance didn’t come on time. The viral video shows an elderly woman can be seen sitting on a cart that is being pushed by three people of her family. UP Shocker: Police Response Vehicle Hits Two Children on Busy Baghpat Street in Broad Daylight (Watch Video)

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)