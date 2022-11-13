An Uttar Pradesh police Response Vehicle hit two children on a busy street in Baghpat while they were crossing the road. The injured children were rushed to hospital. Reportedly, their condition is said to be stable. After the mishap, Baghpat police issued a statement on the incident. In a statement, police said that an officer attached to the police station visited the injured children. Video: CMO Arunendra Tripathi Abuses And Heckles Journalists, Tries to Snatch Their Phone in Inebriated State in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

Police Response Vehicle Hits Two Children in UP:

Police statement: Children playing on the street collided with PRV. Family rushed the children to hospital. Doctors said the children sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/gHltoK1Z7d — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)