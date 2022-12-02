Several accidents involving speeding cars are coming into light on social media. In another such accident a 4-year-girl narrowly escaped death as she went out of her parked car just seconds before another vehicle hit it at a lightening speed. The video of the accident was caught on CCTV and is now going viral. The incident took place in Rajsamand of Rajasthan. The matter pertains to Bhagal of Kheda under Khamnor police station area of Rajsamand. Bhairu Lal (50), a shop owner here told that about twenty days ago he was sitting outside the shop with his daughter when a Swift car which came at an uncontrollable speed rammed his Alto. The driver of the speeding vehicle fled after the incident. Viral Video: MBA Student Gatecrashes Wedding; Caught and Made To Wash Dishes in Bhopal

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)