In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a lineman in Konnur village swam through floodwaters to turn on the electric transformer in order to ensure that the water supply to the marooned village is restored. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the lineman can be seen restoring the electric transformer amid the backdrop of flooded waters. After turning on the electric transformer, the lineman can be seen swimming through the flooded streets to a place of safety.

Watch Video:

WATCH: Lineman in #Karnataka's Konnur village swam through floodwaters to turn on electric transformer to ensure water supply to the marooned village is restored. pic.twitter.com/GY5iqADOSV — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) September 17, 2022

