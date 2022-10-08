A massive blaze erupted in Maharashtra after a truck carrying gas cylinders overturned and caught fire in Manmad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, gas cylinders can be seen flying in the air after the truck catches fire. According to reports, the truck carrying gas cylinders overturned and caught fire on the Pune-Indore highway near Manmad. Reports also suggested that the truck had around 200 cylinders full of gas. Video: Fire Breaks Out at Residential Society in Mumbai's Kurla, People Try to Climb Down Windows to Escape Blaze.

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Overturns in Nashik

