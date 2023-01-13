A video has come to light which shows Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable Yamini rushing to the rescue of a woman who slipped while trying to board a moving Mumbai local train at Virar station. The viral video shows the woman slipped and fell down from the moving train while attempting to board the train. Head Constable Yamini immediately swung into action, pulled her away from the moving train and saved her from falling into the gap between the train and the platform. Mumbai: RPF Jawans Save Lives of Woman, Her Child As They Fall From Moving Train Due to Jostling of Passengers at Mankhurd Railway Station (Watch Video)

Watch Viral Video:

Promptness & presence of mind of Head Constable Yamini who saved the life of a lady passenger, trying to board a running local train at Virar station, who slipped & fell down from the moving train. Passengers are requested not to board/alight a running train. @rpfwr1 pic.twitter.com/Ra8hVQOa3x — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 13, 2023

