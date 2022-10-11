In a video that has gone viral on social media, a brawl can be seen taking place between women at a gym. In the 28-second video clip, a woman can be seen working out on the smith machine in the gym as a second woman waits for her to finish up. However, a third woman enters the scene and takes up the smith machine which leaves the second woman furious. Soon after, the two women can be seen fighting, pushing and pulling each other's hair as other people present in the gym come to stop their fight. Zomato Delivery Boy Reacts to Viral Video of Customer Welcoming Him With ‘Aarti Ki Thali,’ Demands Action For 'Falsely Accusing of Delayed Order' (View Tweet).

Women Fight Over Smith Machine in the Gym

