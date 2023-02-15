A horrifying video of a road accident from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, surfaced online. A car driver can be seen dragging two youths riding a motorcycle. The car dragged them for over 20 metres at least. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. According to social media videos, the incident took place on February 5. Maharashtra Road Accident: Five Women Caterers Killed, Three Injured After Being Hit by SUV Car While Crossing Pune-Nashik Highway

Car Drags Two Youths Riding Motorcycle In UP's Unnao

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)