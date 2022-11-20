A video of shocking incident is going viral on social media in which a cow can be seen entering the intensive care unit (ICU) of a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh. The cow was spotted roaming freely and eating medical waste from the hospital's garbage bins. After the incident came to light, the hospital administration took action against the staff members and the in-charge of the ward and guard were suspended. Though the security staff is deployed in the hospital all throughout the day, nobody was available to send the cow away from the hospital. It is further noted that the hospital has also employed two cow catchers but they too were not present when the incident took place. Video: Car Catches Fire Near Vashi Toll Plaza in Navi Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

Watch Viral Video:

