Despite many measures and strict restrictions, road accidents do not seem to be decreasing. A major fire accident was seen in Navi Mumbai today. Two cars caught fire one after the other near the Vashi toll booth. Due to this sudden incident, an atmosphere of fear was created among the people. The video of this incident has now surfaced on social media which shows how serious the incident was. Reports said a Wagoner car coming towards Vashi from toll bridge suddenly caught fire. The car got burnt in this accident. A few minutes later, an Ertiga car caught fire, which was also gutted before the fire brigade's vehicle sprung into action. There was a huge traffic jam on the road when suddenly one after other two cars caught. Fortunately, the passengers in both the cars got out in time and no casualties were reported. However, both the cars got completely burnt. Karnataka: Autorickshaw Catches Fire, Driver and Passenger Injured in Mangaluru; FSL Team Called In To Probe Reason Behind Blaze (Video)

Watch Videos of Incident:

